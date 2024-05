Stripfing’s director stays on board

Sporting director Alex Grünwald's squad are aware of the importance of the director and have now extended his contract by a further year. "A great sign from the club. But I think they know what they have in me," says Gartner, who will start individual training on June 10. "The rehab went really well, I'm looking forward to getting back on the pitch."

First new signing

Stripfing also extended their contracts with goalkeeper Kretschmer and talented Altersberger - and presented their first new summer signing. Full-back Damir Mehmedovic comes from Krems. "A very strong player," said Grünwald.