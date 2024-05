Strong as a bear! Tsitsipas reaches the third round

Tsitsipas broke for 3:1 in the first set and then played his game ice-cold. The Monte Carlo Masters winner's forehand in particular worked with tremendous power and precision. After 13 games, Tsitsipas, who also sparkled with wit in other respects, had already hit 21 winners with it alone. After just 59 minutes, Tsitsipas was already 6:3, 6:2 in front.