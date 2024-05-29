New arrival at Austria
Next Lendorf ace turns professional footballer
Carinthian League club Lendorf let the next "Morgi" go pro. Treibach must lead the way in the title fight. The KAC captain retires at the end of the season and Donau sacks its coach. Relegation candidates Kraig look to the penalty committee after Donau's transfer error, while at the same time fearing for two aces. Ex-WAC kicker Mario Leitgeb met real world stars in Switzerland and Austria Klagenfurt has a new kicker. .
The next morning star is knocking! Sandro has been proving his talent in the midfield of Carinthian League club Lendorf for two years: the 18-year-old 1.91-metre lump has already scored eleven goals this season. He has now been on trial with second division club Lafnitz - and impressed! The two-year contract just needs to be signed. So he follows his cousin Michael (WAC) into the professional ranks!
KAC captain draws the line
On Wednesday, however, Lendorf will host the KAC without the blessed Sandro Morgenstern - the Klagenfurters will also have a serious departure: Captain Hannes Plieschnegger (33), who has been with the team for six years, will hang up his boots at the end of the season. "We will lose his quality," emphasized coach Rudi Perz, who extended his contract.
"The toughest draw"
At the top? Treibach will have to show the way again today, Wednesday, at SAK - and only on Thursday will Velden, who are not looking for promotion, follow suit against Völkermarkt. "We have the most difficult draw with SAK, Spittal and Wolfsberg," says Treibach sporting director Stefan Weitensfelder. The Velden team will also face KAC and Lendorf. Third-placed Spittal (five wins in a row!) will take on ATSV Wolfsberg, followed by Treibach and St. Jakob/Ros. as opponents. "We want to upset the leading duo," says coach Philipp Dabringer.
Donau looks for new coach
In the relegation battle, Kraig - whose aces Hertelt & Antunovic are being lured by SAK - look to the KFV penalty senate today. Where the 3:1 of Donau in St. Jakob will be dealt with - because the guests changed too often. "If St. Jakob get the three points, we need seven points from three games to avoid relegation," said Kraig coach Harry Proprentner ahead of the clash with Köttmannsdorf. Donau and coach Chris Trappitsch decided at the board meeting on Tuesday that they would go their separate ways next season. On the sidelines, the KFV withdrew the application for the Challenger competition (U20+) in the Liga & Unterliga (planned from 2025).
Leitgeb met world stars
Mario Leitgeb had actually only jetted off to Switzerland to cheer on former WAC goalkeeper Manuel Kuttin. The Zlaner is in a relegation battle with Grasshoppers Zurich, who drew 1-1 with Thun in the relegation play-off (second leg on Friday).
But things got even more exciting for Leitgeb afterwards. Because in the middle of Zurich, Wolfsberg's ex-captain met Stars while drinking coffee! Like the former Argentinian midfielder Esteban Cambiasso. "A legend, Champions League winner with Inter and in the Galactic team at Real Madrid," marveled Leiti, who also discovered Javier Pastore, Eric Abidal and Juan Mata. All of them were at a FIFA congress. What's next for Mario? "I don't have a club yet!"
Austria Klagenfurt with new left-back
Austria Klagenfurt found what they were looking for. Jonas Kühn (22) comes from fourth division club Viktoria Berlin to replace the departing Till Schumacher. The left-back was already at Violett's winter camp.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
