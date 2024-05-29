Next Lendorf ace turns professional footballer

Donau looks for new coach

In the relegation battle, Kraig - whose aces Hertelt & Antunovic are being lured by SAK - look to the KFV penalty senate today. Where the 3:1 of Donau in St. Jakob will be dealt with - because the guests changed too often. "If St. Jakob get the three points, we need seven points from three games to avoid relegation," said Kraig coach Harry Proprentner ahead of the clash with Köttmannsdorf. Donau and coach Chris Trappitsch decided at the board meeting on Tuesday that they would go their separate ways next season. On the sidelines, the KFV withdrew the application for the Challenger competition (U20+) in the Liga & Unterliga (planned from 2025).