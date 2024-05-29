Dachstein attraction: With an eagle’s eye view on the glacier

Summit chain within reach

In the mountain station at an altitude of 2,700 meters, a touchscreen and the APPtauen app bring the drastic melting of the Dachstein to life. You can also try out the digital telescope in the glacier restaurant: The sharpened eagle's eye view of the summit chain, the imposing 850-metre-high Dachstein south face or the melting of the glacier at the Rosmarie gallery is supplemented by a digital layer (overlay) with information. The Johanneum in Graz also helped to design the exhibition.