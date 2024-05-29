Mountain adventure
Dachstein attraction: With an eagle’s eye view on the glacier
The Dachstein is considered the "highest roof" in Upper Austria and Styria. After nine months of construction, the mountain station is open again, as we reported. New features include a museum at lofty heights and digital attractions, including a telescope and photo hotspots.
After a complete renovation and modernization that took nine months, the mountain station of the Dachstein glacier lift has now reopened for business - as we reported.
A new glacier restaurant with a 1000 square meter glass façade and a spacious roof terrace has been created, which has been equipped with a PV system. And there are not only additional viewing platforms with photo hotspots, but also interactive installations by Ars Electronica Solutions on the subject of climate change.
At the heartbeat of the glacier
A melting glacier is the best setting to make the drastic consequences of the warming of our habitat tangible.
The "Half Dome Globe" is the first eye-catcher in the valley station: the Ars Electronica Solutions team presents a representation of the globe that uses atmospheric data, information on land areas and ocean data - provided by the ESA - to illustrate global phenomena of climate and global warming.
Summit chain within reach
In the mountain station at an altitude of 2,700 meters, a touchscreen and the APPtauen app bring the drastic melting of the Dachstein to life. You can also try out the digital telescope in the glacier restaurant: The sharpened eagle's eye view of the summit chain, the imposing 850-metre-high Dachstein south face or the melting of the glacier at the Rosmarie gallery is supplemented by a digital layer (overlay) with information. The Johanneum in Graz also helped to design the exhibition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
