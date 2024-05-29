Trouble in Monaco
Hamilton grumbles on the radio: “I told you so”
Lewis Hamilton finished the Monaco Grand Prix in a disappointing seventh place, with the Briton blaming his pit crew among other things. As early as the first lap, the 39-year-old grumbled about the tire strategy.
Background: The race was interrupted after just a few seconds following a crash between Sergio Perez and the two Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg. A good opportunity for the other drivers to change tires ...
"Road blocked"
"I had a feeling that something could happen here shortly after the start. So I thought that a stoppage could open up the opportunity to change to the hard tires for free and then drive through," Hamilton also thought. "But we started on hard, so that was out of the question for us." The Mercedes driver communicated his displeasure over the radio with an "I told you so".
According to the regulations, two different tire compounds must be used per Grand Prix. As Hamilton, George Russell and Max Verstappen had started on hard, they then had to switch to either soft or medium-hard, while the rest of the drivers were able to put on the hard compounds during the race interruption and complete their laps on the narrow street circuit without damaging their tires. "In the end, everyone drove so leisurely after the second start that the tire choice didn't matter," said the seven-time world champion, annoyed.
Hamilton is currently only eighth in the drivers' championship. The current season is his last for the "Silver Arrows"; he will switch to Ferrari in 2025.
