Hamilton grumbles on the radio: “I told you so”

According to the regulations, two different tire compounds must be used per Grand Prix. As Hamilton, George Russell and Max Verstappen had started on hard, they then had to switch to either soft or medium-hard, while the rest of the drivers were able to put on the hard compounds during the race interruption and complete their laps on the narrow street circuit without damaging their tires. "In the end, everyone drove so leisurely after the second start that the tire choice didn't matter," said the seven-time world champion, annoyed.