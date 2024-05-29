Emotionally charged political debate in front of pupils

Heated tempers

After a crisp warm-up round, the students were then able to vote via QR code on which topics should be discussed first. The majority opted for migration and asylum, closely followed by climate change and the role of the EU in peacekeeping. The various parties were able to position themselves. However, civil manners still prevailed and there was even at least a broad consensus on the major goals for some discussion points. There was not much of this left in the second round of discussions. Tempers became increasingly heated, both on stage and in the audience, which reacted with heckling. The FPÖ, SPÖ and Greens in particular became increasingly emotional and there were some heated exchanges. Among other things, Waitz (Greens) described the FPÖ as "more right-wing than right-wing". Vilimsky, in turn, called on the SPÖ politician to admit "that their chairman is a Marxist".