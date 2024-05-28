Marionettes dance at the Salzburg Puppet Festival

Various venues

Master puppeteers from all over Europe come to Salzburg for four days in the fall to show off their skills. With the Theater Altenburg Gera and the Catalan Rocamora Teatre, international talents will also be performing with their characters. The first festival focuses on the string puppet, the supreme discipline native to the Salzach. Every two years, the "Puppets!" festival aims to show how diverse puppet theater can be in all its forms at various venues in the old town.