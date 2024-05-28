From fall
Marionettes dance at the Salzburg Puppet Festival
The Salzburg Marionette Theater is launching a new festival to celebrate its 111th birthday. In future, the world's best puppeteers will be making a stop in Salzburg every two years at "Puppets! This year, a production of "Romeo and Juliet" kicks off the four-day festival.
On February 27, 1913, the puppets of the Salzburg Marionette Theatre danced across the stage for the first time. 111 years later, the ensemble has long since become a fixture of puppet theater - far beyond the borders of Salzburg. To mark the anniversary, director Thomas Reichert brings what is probably the most famous love story of all time to the puppet stage. The theater invites you to the premiere of the new production "Romeo and Juliet" on October 24.
But Reichert's play is just the prelude to something big. Lovers of puppetry can look forward to a new series of events. The theater is launching its own puppet theater festival "Puppets!" to celebrate its birthday.
Various venues
Master puppeteers from all over Europe come to Salzburg for four days in the fall to show off their skills. With the Theater Altenburg Gera and the Catalan Rocamora Teatre, international talents will also be performing with their characters. The first festival focuses on the string puppet, the supreme discipline native to the Salzach. Every two years, the "Puppets!" festival aims to show how diverse puppet theater can be in all its forms at various venues in the old town.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
