“ÖVP is still thinking in fossil fuels”

The fact that Austria is still dependent on Russian gas is primarily the fault of the coalition partner, the ÖVP, says Stögmüller. "Because the ÖVP, with its fossil-fuel mindset, still says we can't get away from Russian gas." Of course, it would be best for the Greens if we were completely independent of gas at some point, says Stögmüller. "But that's not the problem of security right now. Now it's about not sending billions to Russia every month to support some despot for warmongering."