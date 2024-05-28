This is how electric the combustion engine king Mazda wants to become

Now it's starting

Until we recently found a completely new Mazda6 as an electric car at the Auto Show in Beijing. The platform and technology comes from the Chinese cooperation partner Changan, but the design is unmistakably Mazda. The EZ-6 (that's the name of the car in China, see the presentation here) is a beautiful sedan. Allegedly only intended for the Chinese market, the outgoing Managing Director of Mazda Austria, Heimo Egger, did not deny the European launch when asked by Krone, so much so that the car can be expected at Austrian dealerships in early 2025.