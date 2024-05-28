Nazan Eckes:
Sons don’t notice “that we are separated”
Two years after separating from husband Julian Khol, Nazan Eckes talks about her new life as a single mom and her family model "Nest" in the current issue of "Gala", so that her children don't even realize that their parents are separated.
The TV presenter was together with the Austrian artist and son of ÖVP politician Andreas Khol for ten years. They have two sons together: Lounis (9) and Ilyas (7).
"We take turns"
In order to provide their children with as stable an environment as possible, the family continues to live in the same house and practises the so-called nest model. "We still bring up the children in one house. Julian and I take turns on site because we don't want our children to have to pack bags all the time," explained Eckes.
Fortunately, according to the presenter, this model works smoothly: "Our boys don't even notice that we're separated."
"For the first time really with me"
The separation from her husband has also changed Eckes personally: "For the first time, I'm really with myself. I like myself a thousand times more than I used to." She attributes this change to a more courageous attitude to life, among other things: "It's fun to allow new sides to yourself."
Eckes not only separated from her husband two years ago, but also gave up her TV career. After the death of her father, Necmettin Üngör, she completely turned her life around and quit RTL.
The 48-year-old has since turned her passion for fashion into a career. She recently presented her first own designer collection with the fashion label "Maison Ju" in Istanbul.
