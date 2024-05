Three men end up in hospital with exhaust poisoning

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, all emergency services were alerted to a company in Oberndorf. It was reported that gas was leaking and one person was already unconscious.



It quickly became apparent that renovation work was being carried out in the building. Concrete floors were being poured and sanded in the basement. The workers were using petrol-powered grinders, among other things. However, as the rooms in the basement had few windows, toxic carbon dioxide gas (Co2) accumulated.

Men rescued colleagues

One man had collapsed and was carried out of the danger zone by two other workers who were also carrying out grinding work. The two men also noticed that they had developed breathing problems and dizziness.