Salzburg House of Commons
The gates to heaven and hell are wide open
In five leagues, it is still unclear who will win the championship title. The undefeated Mittersillern are through. Hallein still have to wait for the freestyle.
The final phase of the lower league season is hotting up. With just a few rounds to go, it is still completely unclear in many places where the journey will lead. A brief overview:
Salzburg League: Leader Kuchl returned to winning ways ahead of the English week and the derby against problem child Golling - 2:0 against Puch. "This will be a hot game, both have to deliver", coach Tom Hofer is warned. If Kuchl fall, Seekirchen (three points behind) would be tied for first. Adnet will be relegated, as well as one of seven others.
1st Landesliga: Six clubs are battling it out for three promotion tickets. In the basement, Kaprun and Bad Hofgastein are hard to save.
2nd provincial league: In the north, Plainfeld and Seekirchen 1b (can only go up if the first team is also promoted!) are dueling for first place. In the south, Mittersill is already through. As coach Hanser bids farewell and returns to Bramberg in the summer, the Pinzgauers remain undefeated and can no longer be caught.
1st division: Several teams in the north could be promoted. With two rounds to go, Gneis/ASK/PSV is one point ahead of Oberalm, in the south leader Bruck is four ahead of runner-up Lenzing.
2nd division: Only here two champions have already been found. Eugendorf 1b (North A) and Mühlbach am Hochkönig (South) can plan for the first division. In the North, the best non-1b team will also be promoted. In A, St. Georgen is the favorite because SSK has one game less on the schedule. In B, Hallein 1b and Elsbethen are still battling it out for the title and promotion.
Three new clubs at the start
In the summer, the lower house welcomes new additions. Lieferinger SV and Taxenbach return to the 2nd division, where Fortuna Salzburg will also field a team for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.