The gates to heaven and hell are wide open

2nd division: Only here two champions have already been found. Eugendorf 1b (North A) and Mühlbach am Hochkönig (South) can plan for the first division. In the North, the best non-1b team will also be promoted. In A, St. Georgen is the favorite because SSK has one game less on the schedule. In B, Hallein 1b and Elsbethen are still battling it out for the title and promotion.