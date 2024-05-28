Swine fever: Styrian hunters arm themselves

Above all, however, dogs are now being used. Under the name "Gemeinsam.Sicher", the state, police and hunters are training 30 hunting dogs specifically for African swine fever. In an emergency, they can sniff out affected animals and help to contain the crisis area. "By using trained hunting dogs, the spread of the disease can be detected and contained at an early stage," explains Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). Drones with thermal imaging cameras would also be used in the event of an outbreak, as pigs are nocturnal. At the beginning of July, a two-day epidemic exercise will take place in which Styria, Carinthia, Upper Austria and Slovenia will participate.