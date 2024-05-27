Vorteilswelt
Appeal for witnesses

Police are looking for these two unknown perpetrators

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 15:35

On May 21, a 78-year-old woman withdrew money. Two unknown perpetrators pulled her to the ground and robbed her of her handbag and the cash it contained. The police are now looking for the strangers.

comment0 Kommentare

On the morning of May 21, a 78-year-old woman from Flachgau was the victim of a robbery in Neustadt, Salzburg. The pensioner had withdrawn a low five-figure sum of cash from a bank shortly beforehand and stowed the money in her handbag.

The woman then took the bus one stop in the direction of Linzergasse. On the way to a grocery store, she was pulled to the ground and robbed by two as yet unknown perpetrators. The perpetrators stole the 78-year-old's handbag, which contained cash.

LKA Salzburg asks for information
The woman suffered indeterminate injuries to her leg as a result of the robbery. She received medical treatment at the scene. The Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation and is asking for information from the public that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Who can provide information about the incident? Who knows the two men? Information should be sent to the Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation on 059133 50 3333

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
