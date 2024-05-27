Administrator recommends acceptance of the insolvency plan

16 of the 92 department stores will be closed

Galeria is now to go to new owners. The department store chain is to be taken over by Bernd Beetz, former CEO of the cosmetics group Coty, and the Canadian retail entrepreneur Richard Baker. At the end of April, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof announced its intention to close 16 of its 92 remaining department stores and cut around 1,400 of its current 12,800 jobs.