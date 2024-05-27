Renaturation: ÖVP as “habitual delayers”

Legal questions unanswered

"Jump over your shadow," Franz Essl appealed to politicians. "The renaturation law is a historic law because it sees climate, environment and food security together as an equal political task," he emphasized. He is still "cautiously confident" that Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will be able to approve it at the EU Council in Brussels on June 17, even if the ÖVP continues to oppose it. However, there are still legal questions to be answered. He also appealed to the SPÖ-led federal states of Vienna and Carinthia, saying that the Minister needed the necessary room for maneuver. These had recently abandoned the rejectionist line of the federal states, which makes it impossible for Gewessler to obtain approval. The two states would now have to clarify this new position.