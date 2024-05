Operation in Vienna: Man hits his head on the ground

Suspect was wearing a cap with a "Gucci" sign

Passers-by observed how an unknown person had previously punched the victim in the face with his fist. The 41-year-old then allegedly fell to the ground and hit his head on the asphalt. According to the police, the suspect was rather short and had curly hair. At the time of the crime, he is also said to have been wearing a cap with a "Gucci" sign. The search for the man has so far been unsuccessful.