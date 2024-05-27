Existential worries before the anniversary

Hochstaffl has noticed that consumers are paying a little more attention to prices again and are acting more cautiously when shopping. The half-liter price for the seven Pinzgau-Bräu brands ranges from 1.55 to 1.70 euros. That is of course slightly higher than the big group brands. "The problem is, if I were to pass on the price increases like the retailers, a crate of beer would soon cost us 40 euros. That puts us in a dilemma."