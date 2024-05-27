Athletes in action
The focus is on the future
For Burgenland's track and field athletes, it's one race after another. While Caroline Bredlinger and Niklas Strohmayer-Dangl both came sixth at the Balkan Championships, Marie Glaser ran in Regensburg. And Raphael Pallitsch, who was the only Burgenlander to qualify directly for the European Championships in Rome in the 1500 meters, will be aiming for a good time and/or points in Ostrava on Tuesday.
On the shorter distances, the European Championship ticket for Rome (Sunday was the deadline) was not possible. Caroline Bredlinger (800 m) and Niklas Strohmayer-Dangl (400 m hurdles) took home passable performances from the Balkan Championships in Izmir and are now looking ahead. Especially the former, who has recently struggled with performances and times, for whom it was not easy mentally.
"They always run at full throttle there"
"I ran maybe two kilometers after the start in Eisenstadt on Wednesday," said the running team athlete, who managed a season's best (2:02.79) in Turkey. "They always run smart and at full speed there." Which races she will compete in in the near future depends on the starting commitments.
"I'm two or three weeks off in terms of running"
Strohmayer-Dangl knows that he can run faster than 51.64. "A low 50 time is possible, but I'm missing two or three important weeks of preparation in terms of running." The man from Neufeld is putting in a training block until the national championships in Linz at the end of June.
Marie Glaser finished fourth in the 1500 m in Regensburg (D) in 4:27.97, just missing the U20 World Championship limit. "That was a personal best," said the academy athlete, "I hope to reach the limit on June 22 in Mannheim. Before that, I still have my final exams."
Chasing the Olympic limit
Raphael Pallitsch from Oggau is going for the limit for the Games in the Czech Republic: "I'm trying to run towards the direct limit for the Olympic Games to the best of my ability and with all my strength." His most recent best time in Rehlingen (Germany), which is also the Austrian record, is 3:33.78 - he needs 3:33.50 to get a ticket for the Games in Paris! If the time doesn't work out, he is counting on a place in the top eight and thus good points for the ranking - the second qualifying opportunity for Paris 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
