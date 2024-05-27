The focus is on the future

Chasing the Olympic limit

Raphael Pallitsch from Oggau is going for the limit for the Games in the Czech Republic: "I'm trying to run towards the direct limit for the Olympic Games to the best of my ability and with all my strength." His most recent best time in Rehlingen (Germany), which is also the Austrian record, is 3:33.78 - he needs 3:33.50 to get a ticket for the Games in Paris! If the time doesn't work out, he is counting on a place in the top eight and thus good points for the ranking - the second qualifying opportunity for Paris 2024.