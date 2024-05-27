“The EU offers many opportunities for young people”

You are involved in education policy - what are your concerns?

I think this is going to be quite a long interview (laughs). We mainly focus our work on the sixth form, as we all come from this area. The voluntary oral Matura, for example, is the result of an initiative by the Students' Union. A major issue is still the recognition of dyslexia and dyscalculia and a uniform assessment of these weaknesses. The central Matura still needs some reforms. Just this year we saw again that the AHS Matura was relatively difficult, while the BHS Matura was easier. And there must be standardized forms. It can't be that some people write on a piece of paper and others on a PC.