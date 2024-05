Why arsonists are often with the fire department

He had wanted to trigger a major fire department operation - this is how an 18-year-old from Bad Ischl explained to the police why he had set four fires in the cellar of the apartment building where he lives. Mattresses, slatted frames and a bicycle were on fire. The igniter's plan went off without a hitch: Ten fire departments reportedly had to extinguish the fires in the basement early on Saturday morning and bring 20 tenants to safety. The young man, who had raised the alarm himself, is known to the authorities.