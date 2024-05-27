Hamsters, bats: animal housing in Vienna

The animals even have a say when it comes to the timing of building work: because the building breeders among the bird species always return to the same breeding sites, experts from the Vienna Environmental Protection Department (MA 22) are consulted before major building work is carried out in order to coordinate the work with the species' breeding season. As with the human inhabitants, there are even "replacement homes" as an extra service - with the installation of replacement nesting boxes and artificial nests.