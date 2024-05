Lightning strikes kept the fire departments on their toes

Fire in a barn

A fire broke out in a barn in Buchschachen (Oberwart district) on Sunday night. Six fire departments were alerted and were able to prevent worse with a targeted rapid attack. The helpers managed to quickly bring the fire under control. The fire was prevented from spreading to the entire roof truss and adjacent parts of the building. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a lightning strike is most likely due to the heavy thunderstorms.