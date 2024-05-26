Further incidents
Fuss about allegedly racist Cannes security
After the explosive atmosphere between Kelly Rowland and a security woman on the Cannes red carpet, the mood is now exploding on Twitter following two similar incidents before the closing ceremony of the film festival on Saturday evening. The same security employee is said to have harassed two other actresses on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras caused a stir on the red carpet of the film festival when she appeared in a dress with a large depiction of Jesus. What initially appeared to be a glamorous appearance, however, ended in a violent argument with a security guard.
And it was the same one who had already caused singer Kelly Rowland to freak out last week when she tried to shoo her up the stairs with her outstretched arms.
Scuffle on the red carpet
In a video that has gone viral, Taveras can now be seen defying the instructions of the woman in the black suit and throwing her dress with the long train down the stairs to show the image of Jesus.
The situation escalates and in the end Taveras even pushes the security officer away from him in a small scuffle.
You can watch the video here:
YoonA prevented from waving
The fact that the South Korean actress and singer YoonA was also prevented from turning around and waving at the cameras by the same Cannes employee on the stairs to the Palais could not have been a coincidence, according to speculation on X.
The festival organizers are therefore accused of blatant racism. While white celebrities such as Heidi Klum had all the time in the world to present themselves on the red carpet, three non-white women were harassed. Taveras possibly also because she presented herself as a Christian.
Many are demanding an explanation for the events from the festival management. After all, the speculation shared by some X users that celebrities who were in Cannes for a company for promotional purposes were allowed to wave longer at the cameras because their time on the red carpet was virtually booked for a fee is unlikely to do much to calm people's minds.
