Lasting memories: “They should enjoy it”

A 1-0 win in the match for third place against England with James Milner (Dober: "You could already see back then that he could do something") meant that Austria won bronze, their only U17 European Championship medal to date. Dober has the match day right in front of him. "We were nervous because Eurosport was broadcasting the game," says the defender, who still plays for Tulln in the Lower Austrian regional league. "Back then, there were no streaming services and all that. Our game was broadcast live on TV - that was really something special." Like the whole tournament. "It was sensationally organized, the ultimate for us."