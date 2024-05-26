FUCHS, DOBER, SAURER:
Lasting memories: “They should enjoy it”
Austria's U17 national team will face Denmark in the European Championships in Cyprus on Sunday for the chance to reach the quarter-finals. The only medal so far was bronze in 2003, after which many made the leap into the professional game. Ex-team captain Christian Fuchs, ex-Rapidler Andreas Dober and ex-Austrian Christoph Saurer remember...
"That was 21 years ago. But I still have a few fond memories." Christoph Saurer smiles when he is asked about the 2003 U17 European Championships by the "Krone". "That was in Portugal, it was an incredible experience, really hot. I scored the winning goal in the first game against Hungary to win 1:0," says the now 38-year-old, who is still active in the Burgenland regional league (Pinkafeld). "I even scored with my head."
Christoph Saurer
Born on: January 22, 1986
Position: Midfield
Clubs: played 172 Bundesliga games for Austria, Rapid, LASK, Wr. Neustadt, Innsbruck
International: 1 (February 11, 2009 in a 2-0 test draw against Sweden)
The best Dane in midfield completely dismantled
They were beaten 1-0 by hosts Portugal, "I had the chance to equalize." However, the Austrians reached the semi-finals after beating Denmark 2-0. "I completely dismantled the strongest Dane in left midfield in that game. That was a really great feeling," recalls Andreas Dober, for whom the tournament was to be a landmark. "I was the only Rapid player in the squad. The European Championship paved my way to the pros. My performances made coach Josef Hickersberger take notice of me and he soon pulled me up."
I scored the 1:0 winner against Hungary with my head. In the defeat against Portugal, I had the chance to equalize. It's amazing that I still remember that so clearly 23 years later.
Christoph Saurer über die U17-EM 2003, bei der Österreich Bronze holte.
David Silva, Joao Moutinho and James Milner
There was nothing to be gained against Spain in the semi-final. "A certain David Silva played for them," says Saurer. The attacking midfielder would later play over 300 games for Manchester City and also wore Spain's senior jersey 125 times. "We were 0:4 down quickly, managed to reduce the deficit to 2:4, but lost 2:5."
The European Championship paved my way to the pros. My performances brought me to the attention of coach Josef Hickersberger: Hey - there's a defender in the Rapid youth team who could become something.
Andreas Dober über seine Erinnerungen an 2003.
A 1-0 win in the match for third place against England with James Milner (Dober: "You could already see back then that he could do something") meant that Austria won bronze, their only U17 European Championship medal to date. Dober has the match day right in front of him. "We were nervous because Eurosport was broadcasting the game," says the defender, who still plays for Tulln in the Lower Austrian regional league. "Back then, there were no streaming services and all that. Our game was broadcast live on TV - that was really something special." Like the whole tournament. "It was sensationally organized, the ultimate for us."
Andreas Dober
Born on: March 31, 1986
Position: Defense
Clubs: played 150 Bundesliga games for Rapid and St. Pölten
International caps: 3 (debut on October 8, 2005 in the 0:1 World Cup qualifier in England)
He is still in contact with many of his former teammates. "Marko Stankovic was my roommate back then, I often see him on TV," laughs Dober. "Andi Schicker and Ronald Gercaliu were also in our team. We were a great group, you never lose sight of each other." He adds with a grin: "Except maybe Christian Fuchs - but he's in the USA."
From the U17s to the Champions League
Fuchs completed what was probably the most impressive career path of the U17s at the time. Champions League with Schalke, English champions with Leicester in 2016, A-78 caps for Austria, captain at Euro 2016 in France. "Youth tournaments like this are a great platform for many young players who can take the next step in their career," said the 38-year-old, who works as a Major League Soccer coach in Charlotte and is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and therefore clearly on course for the play-offs. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed for the boys from the USA."
Christian Fuchs
Born on: April 7, 1986
Position: Defense
Clubs: 141 Bundesliga games (Mattersburg), 183 games in the German Bundesliga (Bochum, Mainz, Schalke), 116 games in the English Premier League (Leicester), 26 games in the US Major League Soccer (Charlotte), 25 appearances in the Champions League
International caps: 78 (debut on May 23, 2006 in the 1:4 test against Croatia)
All three have one message for the U17 team: "The boys should enjoy the game against Denmark and the tournament as a whole. Simply have no inhibitions - no matter who you're playing against. They should play to their abilities and play with a certain carefree attitude. Because these memories will stay with you, you take them with you."
U17 European Championship, Group B
Already played: Austria - Croatia 0:0, Denmark - Wales 2:0, Denmark - Croatia 2:2, Austria - Wales 3:0. - Table: 1st Austria, 2nd Denmark (both 4), 3rd Croatia (2), 4th Wales (0/all 2). - Sunday: Wales - Croatia and Austria - Denmark (live on ORF ON/both 5pm).
