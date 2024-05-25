Kuchl passes maturity test, SAK on the brink of staying in the league

First win in 14 games for Golling

Meanwhile, there was a lot going on in the relegation battle. While Henndorf narrowly missed out on a point in Bürmoos (1:2), Golling celebrated their first win of the spring and pushed Anif back below the bottom of the table. The first win since the first leg in mid-October came in Thalgau. "But it was only a matter of time, the way we were playing," said coach Sanel Moric. His team survived the home side's pressure phase (Wendlinger twisted his knee and was ruled out) and won 3:1 after a brace from future Hallein player Eric Mitterlechner and a remarkable goal from Nussbaumer. Kreuzer had reduced the deficit for Thalgau in between. The interim coach also sent out a challenge to upcoming opponents Kuchl and Seekirchen: "Why shouldn't we be able to upset them? Maybe we'll help decide the league at the top and in the basement."