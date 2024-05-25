Vorteilswelt
Salzburg League

Kuchl passes maturity test, SAK on the brink of staying in the league

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 20:37

No revolutions were announced. Kuchl won the Salzburg League derby against Puch and thus maintained their lead over chasing Seekirchen, which has melted to three points. But there was movement in the relegation battle.

comment0 Kommentare

The long-term dominators suffered an early setback when Bachleitner was injured after just a few minutes. In the end, however, the Hofer boys secured a 2:0 victory. Mauberger scored cheaply in stoppage time of the first half. League top scorer Hödl sealed the win with his 27th goal in as many games from the penalty spot. Puch coach Mersudin Jukic lamented: "It's bitter that so many players were out or injured. We should have been awarded a clear penalty, but then got it at the other end after a simple physical contact." Couldn't care less for the leaders, who continue to keep chasing Seekirchen at bay.

First win in 14 games for Golling
Meanwhile, there was a lot going on in the relegation battle. While Henndorf narrowly missed out on a point in Bürmoos (1:2), Golling celebrated their first win of the spring and pushed Anif back below the bottom of the table. The first win since the first leg in mid-October came in Thalgau. "But it was only a matter of time, the way we were playing," said coach Sanel Moric. His team survived the home side's pressure phase (Wendlinger twisted his knee and was ruled out) and won 3:1 after a brace from future Hallein player Eric Mitterlechner and a remarkable goal from Nussbaumer. Kreuzer had reduced the deficit for Thalgau in between. The interim coach also sent out a challenge to upcoming opponents Kuchl and Seekirchen: "Why shouldn't we be able to upset them? Maybe we'll help decide the league at the top and in the basement."

Double jubilation in blue and yellow
Meanwhile, SAK have all but secured their place in the league. The team from Nonntal beat rivals Anif 3:0, leaving them just one point short. Hager scored a brace and the strong Gallei also added his name to the scoresheet. "Something is developing here. When I look at the joy in the dressing room after the game, I see a real team," said a satisfied chairman Walter Larionows. But the traditional club had another reason to celebrate: Manchester United, the favorite club of many SAK players, won the derby final in the English FA Cup against Manchester City on Saturday. "It helped to worship the soccer god. As a United fan, it's not always so easy," said former ace striker Larionows.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf