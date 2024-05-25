Disturbed while eating
Dog bit boy (2) in the face in front of his mother
A female Beagle dog bit the face of a two-year-old boy in the Mühlviertel region. The reason may have been that the four-legged friend was disturbed by the toddler while eating. Fortunately, the boy "only" suffered minor injuries.
Another dog bite in Upper Austria, this time in a small community in the district of Freistadt: on Saturday shortly before 10 a.m., a dog snapped twice in the direction of an almost two-year-old boy, according to the police. And in front of his mother (25).
Disturbed while eating
The four-legged friend that bit the toddler's face was a beagle. According to the mother, the dog was disturbed by the boy while eating, whereupon she snapped.
The boy suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. He was taken to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz for wound treatment.
New dog keeping law
Since the fatal dog attack on a female jogger (60) in Naarn last October - the "Krone" reported in detail - bites from four-legged friends in Upper Austria have repeatedly made the headlines. The tragic incident prompted state politicians to amend the law on dog ownership. The provincial parliament wants to pass stricter rules for certain breeds and for dogs over a certain size before the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.