Erzbergrodeo: Four days of action on the “mountain of iron”

From Thursday, the Erzberg will get loud when the most important hard enduro race in the world attracts the best riders on the planet to Upper Styria. Exactly 1308 participants will take up the challenge this year. With defending champion Manuel Lettenbichler, Brits Graham Jarvis and Jonny Walker as well as Alfredo Gomez (Spain), four Erzbergrodeo winners will be at the start, while Michael Walkner has the best chances from an Austrian perspective.