Full program
Erzbergrodeo: Four days of action on the “mountain of iron”
The Erzbergrodeo starts in just a few days. From May 30 to June 2, gigantic challenges await the riders and spectacular competitions await the spectators. Here is an overview of the program and the schedule of the various races.
From Thursday, the Erzberg will get loud when the most important hard enduro race in the world attracts the best riders on the planet to Upper Styria. Exactly 1308 participants will take up the challenge this year. With defending champion Manuel Lettenbichler, Brits Graham Jarvis and Jonny Walker as well as Alfredo Gomez (Spain), four Erzbergrodeo winners will be at the start, while Michael Walkner has the best chances from an Austrian perspective.
New route
A new route awaits the riders this time. The approximately 3.7-kilometre-long "Carl's Dinner" section will be brought forward this year so that more riders can make it to this section, which is considered one of the most difficult passages in the entire hard enduro sport with its sometimes man-high rocks.
"By moving it to the first half of the race, we want to give as many participants as possible the chance to experience this iconic section for themselves," says Erzbergrodeo boss Karl Katoch, who expects "around 200 to 250 riders" to make it to this key passage.
Only 500 riders make it to qualifying
For the 1308 participants, the "Blakläder Iron Road Prologue" on Friday and Saturday is all about qualifying for the main race. Each rider has to complete the 15-kilometer qualifying course twice, with the fastest individual time deciding who is allowed to start the Erzbergrodeo on Sunday. Only the 500 fastest riders will be admitted, for all others the challenge ends on Saturday.
Timetable
Thursday, May 30
12.00 Rocket Ride (qualification)
20.00 Rocket Ride (Superfinal)
Friday, May 31
09.00 Iron Road Prologue (1st run)
16.30 Trial Xtreme Challenge (qualification)
19.00 Storm on Eisenerz (rider parade)
Saturday, June 1st
09.00 Iron Road Prologue (2nd run)
10.00 Trial Xtreme Challenge (qualification)
20.00 Trial Xtreme Challenge (Superfinal)
Sunday, June 2
10.30 Pre-start & rider parade
13.00 Start of the Erzbergrodeo
17.00 Award ceremony
The racing action starts on Thursday with the "Mitas Rocket Ride", in which 300 riders have to conquer a steep slope on their motorcycles. The best 48 from the qualifiers will compete for victory in the super final at 8 pm.
"Spectacular action is guaranteed"
There is also something for trial specialists: The "Siberia Trial Xtreme Challenge" on Friday and Saturday is all about a wildcard for the Erzbergrodeo. 200 riders can take on the obstacle course in the action arena directly in front of the grandstands.
"Spectacular motorsport action is definitely guaranteed," promises Katoch. Fans in a party mood have never been bored at the Erzberg anyway.
