Vorarlberg’s municipalities receive 100 million euros

This should not only please Andrea Kaufmann, head of the municipal association, who had recently complained about low revenue shares: After tough negotiations, state governor Markus Wallner, who is also responsible for the state's finances, is digging a little deeper into his pockets and will provide the municipalities with special financial aid amounting to ten million euros. Wallner explained at the 75th Vorarlberg Municipalities Day in Mellau that this is intended to compensate for falling revenue shares.