Special payment
Vorarlberg’s municipalities receive 100 million euros
Governor Markus Wallner brought a special gift for the 75th anniversary of the Vorarlberg Association of Municipalities to the Municipalities Day in Mellau. The focus of the event was also the by-election of the presidium.
This should not only please Andrea Kaufmann, head of the municipal association, who had recently complained about low revenue shares: After tough negotiations, state governor Markus Wallner, who is also responsible for the state's finances, is digging a little deeper into his pockets and will provide the municipalities with special financial aid amounting to ten million euros. Wallner explained at the 75th Vorarlberg Municipalities Day in Mellau that this is intended to compensate for falling revenue shares.
With pride in the past and confidence for the future, President Andrea Kaufmann commented on a documentary film made especially for the anniversary, which celebrated its premiere at the Municipalities Day: "As the Vorarlberg Association of Municipalities, we can now proudly look back on 75 years of successful commitment to the interests and concerns of the 96 municipalities in Vorarlberg," said Kaufmann.
Due to the resignations of Rainer Siegele (Mäder) and Christian Loacker (Götzis) as mayors and vice presidents of the Vorarlberg Association of Municipalities, by-elections had become necessary on the board's executive committee. Katharina Wöß-Krall from Rankweil and Elmar Rhomberg from Lauterach were elected as the new Vice Presidents. Alongside President Andrea Kaufmann, Paul Sutterlüty and Kurt Fischer, they now complete the Executive Committee of the Vorarlberg Association of Municipalities.
