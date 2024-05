On a tornado mission with the Graz Florianis

Early in the morning on Tuesday, the officers of the Graz professional fire department study the weather maps, which do not bode well. In the late afternoon, heavy thunderstorms are forecast to move across the city: The 56 men on duty at the three fire stations in the provincial capital are gearing up for a mission-intensive service. Uprooted trees, fallen branches and flooding could blossom and the emergency telephone "storm" could ring. And that's exactly what happened.