Two years of negotiations
Global pandemic agreement failed due to lack of money
After two years, negotiations on a World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic agreement have been put on hold for the time being. One of the reasons for the failure to reach an agreement was money. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nevertheless remains optimistic.
"You have really achieved a lot, you have come a long way," he said on Friday evening in Geneva. Diplomats from various countries assume that work on the agreement can be continued at a later date. It is intended to prevent global chaos like that caused by the coronavirus pandemic and ensure that all countries are supplied with all the necessary protective material, medicines and vaccines in good time.
Resistance from the pharmaceutical industry
While aid organizations and poorer countries fear that supplies for the most vulnerable will not be guaranteed, there has been resistance from the pharmaceutical industry in richer countries. Critics also wrongly said that the WHO wanted to decide on lockdowns or compulsory vaccination in the event of a pandemic.
The agreement was originally due to be adopted next week at a WHO annual meeting. The negotiators disagreed on issues such as prevention and funding. For example, the extent to which medicines or vaccines should be made available free of charge or at least at lower prices for poorer countries was disputed. Negotiations lasted two years (see video at the beginning above).
Austrian government in favor of treaty
According to WHO estimates, up to 20 million people lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everyone was affected by the effects of the virus in some way. "The world still needs a pandemic treaty and the world needs to be prepared," said Tedros. Austria's government supports the treaty, while the FPÖ is campaigning against it.
