Argument escalated

Three injured after dispute over concrete mixer truck

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 07:19

Two workers got into a fight on a construction site in the Völkermarkt district on Friday over the cleaning of a concrete mixer truck. The argument escalated to such an extent that four people ended up fighting in a hole in the ground and three of them were injured.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 7 p.m. on Friday, the police received a report from a driver from Klagenfurt (39) who stated that he had been beaten on a construction site in the municipality of St. Kanzian am Klopeiner See. Once on site, the officers noticed a head injury on the caller.

"In the course of the investigation, it turned out that the driver was driving his concrete mixer truck backwards to a so-called kinette (an elongated excavation shaft for pipes, for example) for cleaning and wanted to wash it out there," said the police. However, a 48-year-old worker from the Wolfsberg district probably didn't like this plan.

"As this place was not intended for this purpose according to the man, a fierce argument broke out between the two, during which both became violent and fell into a hole in the ground," said the police.

Four workers scuffled in a hole in the ground
A Klagenfurt foreman (34) and a Ferlach truck driver (40) wanted to break up the brawl, but instead a scuffle broke out between all four parties in the hole in the ground. With the exception of the Ferlach man, all three parties were injured and some had to be treated at Klagenfurt Hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
Folgen Sie uns auf