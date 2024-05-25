Argument escalated
Three injured after dispute over concrete mixer truck
Two workers got into a fight on a construction site in the Völkermarkt district on Friday over the cleaning of a concrete mixer truck. The argument escalated to such an extent that four people ended up fighting in a hole in the ground and three of them were injured.
At around 7 p.m. on Friday, the police received a report from a driver from Klagenfurt (39) who stated that he had been beaten on a construction site in the municipality of St. Kanzian am Klopeiner See. Once on site, the officers noticed a head injury on the caller.
"In the course of the investigation, it turned out that the driver was driving his concrete mixer truck backwards to a so-called kinette (an elongated excavation shaft for pipes, for example) for cleaning and wanted to wash it out there," said the police. However, a 48-year-old worker from the Wolfsberg district probably didn't like this plan.
"As this place was not intended for this purpose according to the man, a fierce argument broke out between the two, during which both became violent and fell into a hole in the ground," said the police.
Four workers scuffled in a hole in the ground
A Klagenfurt foreman (34) and a Ferlach truck driver (40) wanted to break up the brawl, but instead a scuffle broke out between all four parties in the hole in the ground. With the exception of the Ferlach man, all three parties were injured and some had to be treated at Klagenfurt Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.