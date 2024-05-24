Ex-coach: “What is happening here is underestimated”

"I think what has happened here is being underestimated. It will be rather difficult for FC Bayern next season," Magath warned on Sky. According to him, it is by no means enough for the record champions to be able to present a new coach. He therefore announces a new period of suffering for players, managers and fans: "Next season will be more difficult because things are not right within the team. Next season won't be one where FC Bayern marches off in front."