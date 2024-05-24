Vorteilswelt
Gloomy future for Bayern

Ex-coach: “What is happening here is underestimated”

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 20:48

Former Bayern coach Felix Magath has painted a bleak scenario for the club's future. The 70-year-old believes that even greater times of suffering lie ahead for the record champions. What is happening here is being underestimated.

"I think what has happened here is being underestimated. It will be rather difficult for FC Bayern next season," Magath warned on Sky. According to him, it is by no means enough for the record champions to be able to present a new coach. He therefore announces a new period of suffering for players, managers and fans: "Next season will be more difficult because things are not right within the team. Next season won't be one where FC Bayern marches off in front."

Felix Magath (Bild: dpa/Peter Steffen, Photoshop)
Felix Magath
(Bild: dpa/Peter Steffen, Photoshop)

The former coach is certain that one of the club's biggest problems is the influence of Uli Hoeneß: "Uli created the club as it is now. That was always the problem with his actions, because he wanted to control everything." Magath was able to see this for himself, as he was coach at the record champions from 2004 to 2007.

Fierce criticism of Hoeneß
Hoeneß was a decisive factor in all coaching decisions: "If he had a coach he could control, then all was right with the world. If a coach couldn't do that with him, there were difficulties. That went on for decades. That's how he made the club great and made himself irreplaceable," explains Magath.

Uli Hoeneß (Bild: APA/AFP/INA FASSBENDER)
Uli Hoeneß
(Bild: APA/AFP/INA FASSBENDER)

Now, however, it is time for the "patron" to exercise restraint. Hoeneß must learn that he cannot solve everything on his own, said the former coach, adding: "Everyone who works here is dependent on his grace."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

