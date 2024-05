Culture, crafts and Vienna’s best winemakers

Tradition and Viennese song

When it comes to culture, #wienliebe also focuses on traditional sounds: between Viennese songs and classical music, everyone gets their money's worth. On Saturday, Madame Baheux, Marina & The Katz, musical stars and brass bands take to the stage. Admission is free. There's no chance of getting hungry or thirsty. Traditional innkeepers from the Schweizerhaus, Bitzinger, Schwarzes Kameel, Gerstner and Palchutta will be serving up their specialties.