Illmitz winegrower as a globetrotter with vision

Wines in over 50 countries

The father of three, who runs the winery and 102 guest beds with his wife Yvonne, exports his exquisite wines to more than 50 countries around the world. Since 2009, he has been working together with Aldo Sohm - who was born in Tyrol and is considered the world's best sommelier and works in New York. "I travel abroad a lot. The response is the same in every country. Whether red, white or sweet - Burgenland's wine is the best ticket across the board," reports Gerhard Kracher.