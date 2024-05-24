Gerhard Kracher
Illmitz winegrower as a globetrotter with vision
Gerhard Kracher from Illmitz is drawn to the world like hardly anyone else in his industry. He has gained experience around the globe, but is committed to the tradition of his house. He exports his wines to over 50 countries.
Anyone who takes on such a legacy is used to the greatest challenges. Since 2007, Gerhard Kracher has been managing the winery in Illmitz, which his grandfather built up and his father made world-famous as the visionary behind the "Austrian wine miracle" of the 1990s. Gerhard Kracher has close ties to his homeland, but his gaze is directed far and wide.
From France to California
The winemaker is seen as a cosmopolitan globetrotter. He gained important experience around the globe at a very early age. He loves Californian cuisine and appreciates the southern French way of life - but is always committed to the traditions of his house, of course.
Wines in over 50 countries
The father of three, who runs the winery and 102 guest beds with his wife Yvonne, exports his exquisite wines to more than 50 countries around the world. Since 2009, he has been working together with Aldo Sohm - who was born in Tyrol and is considered the world's best sommelier and works in New York. "I travel abroad a lot. The response is the same in every country. Whether red, white or sweet - Burgenland's wine is the best ticket across the board," reports Gerhard Kracher.
Burgenland is a strong, very likeable brand. Holding on to it and continuing to work on it with the help of new ideas is exactly the right way to go.
Winzer Gerhard Kracher
Tour in Asia
The top winemaker recently returned from a tour of Asia between Singapore and Beijing. "We can be very proud of our wineries. Our winegrowers are outstanding ambassadors for the progress being made in Burgenland," explains Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
As Chairman of Wein Burgenland, Herbert Oschep supports the ambitious path we have taken 100 percent. "Highest quality at reasonable prices is a working model that is convincing all over the world. The combination of wine, tourism, cuisine, art and culture is the Pannonian formula for success. It will attract enormous attention and admiration around the globe," Oschep is certain.
