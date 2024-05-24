Mausi’s oil millionaire on marriage, money and the opera ball

When we speak to Ernst Prost, he has just completed a hike with his Christina. Both are tired but happy. And that is obviously what connects the two of them. Even though he prefers to be in the mountains and she prefers to be at charity and glamorous events: "They are two different worlds, you have to be clear about that. I've always preferred my peace and quiet and she needs the public stage. She always needs people around her. She needs the party and being a society lady and the red carpet and, and, and. I'm not like that, but I get involved, I go along with it and I actually find it quite funny."