EU election campaign
JVP presents Lopatka as Hercules in a comic strip
ÖVP EU top candidate Reinhold Lopatka becomes Hercules - at least in a comic by the Young ÖVP (JVP). Ten pictures show how the politician overcomes challenges such as corruption and bureaucracy. "Let's put the bureaucracy monster to flight," it says, for example.
Other topics addressed include controls at the EU's external borders, domestic food and agriculture and economic opportunities. "It tastes best at home! Protect our agriculture" is one of the demands made by JVP officials in the new comic. The accompanying image is reminiscent of the story of paradise in the Bible: Hercules Lopatka holds a plate of golden apples, behind him is a snake on a tree, a globe and four people whose clothes are reminiscent of an earlier time.
The EU leadership candidate wears a cape, in other pictures a euro disk serves him either for flying or fighting. The short comic "The Herculean tasks for Reinhold Lopatka" ends with an appeal to vote for the ÖVP in the EU elections on June 9. The lead candidate should also receive a preferential vote.
Will be distributed at events
The book will be distributed at events from this Friday, for example at the EU election campaign kick-off in Oberwart in Burgenland.
A total of seven parties are running in the election - in addition to the ÖVP, the SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens, NEOS, the KPÖ and the DNA. Around 6.4 million people in Austria are entitled to vote. Voting cards can still be applied for until June 7 (in person, in writing by June 5).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
