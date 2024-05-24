Scandal at shoot
“GNTM” favorite stands stark naked in front of Heidi
Wow! In the latest episode of "Germany's Next Topmodel" on Thursday, things got pretty hot as the candidates let their clothes down. Dressed in transparent raincoats, the models had to face a wet challenge. One of the contestants had an embarrassing nude mishap and even embarrassed model mom Heidi Klum (50).
The candidates received the good news from Heidi in an envelope: "We're doing a nude shoot!" Included in the envelope: a tiny adhesive pad to cover the models' private parts.
Tears before the nude shoot
Not all of the candidates were happy with this week's shoot and had their reservations. Marvin said: "I'm not happy. I just don't want my family and friends to see me like this on TV!" Kadidja was also worried about her family's reactions, even breaking down in tears: "Of course then you think: Do I really want to do this?"
The models were allowed to wear a transparent rain jacket over the small covering, but had to stand up to the wind and rain machines.
"My thing is gone!"
Spectator favorite Linus then completely embarrassed Heidi during the shoot: "I don't even know where to look." He kept jumping up and down. "I hope the glue holds!" laughed Heidi. While star photographer Rankin struggled with a wet camera, the embarrassing mishap happened: Linus lost his mini-covering!
Here you can see Linus' nude mishap:
Stunned, Heidi said: "The pants are gone! Oh God!" Linus, who was now standing there stark naked, also remarked: "My thing is gone!" The audience favorite seemed to take his nude scandal in stride, however, because after his performance he said with a laugh: "That was so cool!"
Others were not so relaxed about their nudity. Marvin's insecurity during the shoot was his undoing and he unfortunately had to leave the show.
