Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Beware the trap

Web scammers lure you in with promises of refunds

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 16:00

Not all emails with promises of money are from brazen fraudsters who want to rip you off, as Netflix customers are currently experiencing. Nevertheless, a healthy dose of mistrust is a good thing. Because fake messages from ÖGK are currently luring people into traps.

comment0 Kommentare

"Netflix refunds customers from Austria up to 30 euros!" A few days ago, a message from the streaming provider with an alleged refund also made numerous Tyrolean customers suspicious. This is because the almost daily warnings about emails with a fraudulent background, many of which also hold out the prospect of sums of money, made a number of recipients suspicious.

However, Netflix customers can - as reported - be pleased that this is not, as many suspected, a new scam by web fraudsters. Following a complaint by the Chamber of Labor, the streaming service has to pay back 20 or 30 euros to numerous customers. The background to the dispute was price increases by Netflix in 2019 and 2020.

Emails in the name of the health insurance fund
The situation is different with notifications allegedly sent by the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), which are increasingly landing in the mailboxes of insured persons. "I received an email telling me that I would receive a refund of 2539 euros," a Tyrolean man (72) was surprised. The man called ÖGK, where he was finally told not to click on the attached link or provide any personal details.

"Hands off!" ÖGK warns against phishing emails
"It would be quite mysterious if ÖGK suddenly transferred money to me out of nowhere," the pensioner almost has to smile. "Hands off! These messages are an attempt at fraud," warns the ÖGK on its website.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf