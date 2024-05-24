Web scammers lure you in with promises of refunds

Emails in the name of the health insurance fund

The situation is different with notifications allegedly sent by the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), which are increasingly landing in the mailboxes of insured persons. "I received an email telling me that I would receive a refund of 2539 euros," a Tyrolean man (72) was surprised. The man called ÖGK, where he was finally told not to click on the attached link or provide any personal details.