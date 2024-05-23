Affects 300 aircraft
Defect at Boeing could cause jets to explode
A new report reveals a suspected safety risk in Boeing 777 models: Around 300 aircraft in the American Airlines fleet are said to have a potentially fatal defect. In the worst case scenario, this could lead to the aircraft exploding in the air.
The list of worrying reports about the crisis-stricken aircraft manufacturer continues to grow: at the beginning of the year, a defect was discovered in the electrical system of the airline's 777 jets, as reported by the Daily Mail. This defect could cause the fuel tanks on the wings to catch fire and explode.
When the defect was discovered, it was also noted that 300 other Boeing aircraft were potentially at risk - not only from American Airlines, but also from United Airlines, as confirmed in a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Electrostatic discharge can lead to disaster
The FAA had already reported the problem in March and asked Boeing and external experts to report it. Whether this was done is unknown, according to the British newspaper. The authority had warned Boeing about an "electrostatic discharge" near the fuel tanks in the mid-wing plane. "The unsafe condition, if not corrected, could lead to an ignition source in the fuel tank," the FAA explained, "and subsequently to a fire or explosion."
The FAA specifically called for the installation of new "electrical wiring" and "grounding" to prevent short circuits or "electrostatic discharges". The new components required for this would cost just under 100 dollars per aircraft. A total of 698,000 US dollars would be needed to eliminate the defect.
Boeing sees "no problem with flight safety"
"This is not an immediate flight safety issue," Boeing tried to reassure the FAA report. "The 777 fleet has been in service for nearly 30 years and has safely carried more than 3.9 billion passengers," the company said in a statement.
Engineer warned of safety deficiencies in 777 and 787
Only recently, a Boeing engineer made serious allegations. The company had ignored his repeated serious warnings about safety and quality control in the assembly of the 777 and 787 models.
The last fatal incident involving a Boeing aircraft also involved a 777 series aircraft. A Boeing 777-300ER was caught in severe turbulence on Monday evening - dozens of people were injured, some seriously, and one man even died. He is believed to have suffered a heart attack when the aircraft descended and people and objects on board were shaken. In March, a Boeing 777 lost a wheel shortly after take-off from San Francisco Airport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.