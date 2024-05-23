Defect at Boeing could cause jets to explode

Electrostatic discharge can lead to disaster

The FAA had already reported the problem in March and asked Boeing and external experts to report it. Whether this was done is unknown, according to the British newspaper. The authority had warned Boeing about an "electrostatic discharge" near the fuel tanks in the mid-wing plane. "The unsafe condition, if not corrected, could lead to an ignition source in the fuel tank," the FAA explained, "and subsequently to a fire or explosion."