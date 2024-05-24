Cathedral now has a new shine

The heart of faith

The church building has its origins in the year 790; almost 1000 years later, the former monastery church of the Augustinian canons became a cathedral church with the founding of the diocese of St. Pölten. "Lower Austria is the land of abbeys, monasteries and cathedrals," emphasizes Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. St. Pölten Cathedral is a baroque architectural jewel "in which the heart of faith is at home", said Mikl-Leitner. Bishop Alois Schwarz pointed out that the cathedral in the center of the provincial capital with the cathedral museum and the "new" square in front of it is not only a church center, but also a cultural center.