Asfinag warns of the next traffic jam chaos on the A10

Particularly prone to congestion: the construction site areas on the A10. In addition to the Salzburg highway, the A12/A13 in Tyrol and the A9 in Styria are also at risk. The first waves of return journeys can also be expected from Saturday. The reason for the traffic jam is the German Whitsun vacations: "The two-week Whitsun vacations are half-time, so many holidaymakers will be heading south," say the Asfinag experts.