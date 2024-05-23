Travel traffic rolls on
Asfinag warns of the next traffic jam chaos on the A10
Hours of waiting in the traffic jam: what many drivers already experienced over Whitsun is coming back this weekend. We are talking about traffic jams on the Tauernautobahn. Asfinag is already issuing warnings.
Last Saturday, the avalanche of traffic jams on the Tauern freeway between Golling and Werfen was up to 28 kilometers long. This meant up to five hours of lost time for the many travelers. The reason is still the tunnel renovations on the highway section.
As a result, many travelers tried to avoid the route, thus also congesting many roads in the communities. The affected residents can probably expect the same this coming weekend: "There will once again be heavy travel traffic on Austria's north-south routes," Asfinag said in a press release.
Half-time for German vacations
Particularly prone to congestion: the construction site areas on the A10. In addition to the Salzburg highway, the A12/A13 in Tyrol and the A9 in Styria are also at risk. The first waves of return journeys can also be expected from Saturday. The reason for the traffic jam is the German Whitsun vacations: "The two-week Whitsun vacations are half-time, so many holidaymakers will be heading south," say the Asfinag experts.
