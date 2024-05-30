Good for Mühlviertler
Recycling “tastes good”
"Young consumers are asking how they can dispose of products they buy now," says Johannes Artmayr. Increasing sustainability awareness and cost advantages over natural stone are driving demand for re-stoning products at the Mühlviertel kitchen worktop manufacturer he manages.
"What can we do with the sections of beautiful stone so that they are not simply crushed and then become rubble?" Johannes Artmayr, head of Strasser-Steine, has been thinking about this question for a long time and found an answer almost two years ago.
Under the "Alpinova" brand, the Mühlviertel-based company works with an Italian partner to produce re-stoning kitchen worktops made from old natural stone slabs, production offcuts, feldspar and resins.
Artmayr calls the patented recycling product a "game changer", which is clearly in tune with the spirit of the times. Because demand is high, says the 66-year-old: "We have already sold more than 2000 Alpinova panels. The indicator is pointing strongly upwards."
"Kitchens are much bigger than they were 30 or 40 years ago"
The fact that the material is cheaper than natural stone and can also be used as a front plays into the cards: "Kitchens are much bigger than they were 30 or 40 years ago. Today, people are very happy to opt for islands."
The drop in demand last year, triggered by inflation in all areas and the decline in construction, does not worry Artmayr: "We have really good growth ahead of us, I am absolutely convinced of that."
