Nina Hollein: “It’s like coming home for me”

Architecture and delicate body shells

The diagonal plays a key role in the cuts, creating dynamism and unity at the same time. There is a sense of architecture, while at the same time clothing can be experienced as a shell over the body. Haute couture also radiates eroticism - how important is that? "It's always important, the female body is the most beautiful thing you can cover up with clothes." She herself wears almost exclusively self-tailored clothes. "We go to a lot of receptions, dinners and cocktails, you need good clothes. I'm glad that I make my own fashion."