Food has become cheaper again in some cases

Some food prices have become cheaper again year-on-year. According to a survey conducted by the Chamber of Labor (AK) in March 2024, the cheapest foods were 3.3% cheaper than in March 2023. A shopping basket containing the 40 cheapest food and cleaning products cost an average of EUR 75.79 in March 2023, compared to EUR 73.27 a year later. However, prices are still higher than before the sharp rise in inflation began in 2021.