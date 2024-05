Child in the car: how the Russian trafficking mafia works

Human lives count for nothing to the trafficking bosses. Their "passengers" pay a lot of money to be taken to Central Europe and usually have to make the journey in terrible conditions, locked up and crammed together. Young men whose families are in need are usually recruited as drivers for these transports. "The pay is good and my mom has problems," says a 27-year-old at the trial at Klagenfurt Regional Court. And he ends up saying a lot more.