Job application training for young “Häfn” inmates

As part of the HäfnAusBlicke project run by the PolitCom association, job application training was therefore carried out with young inmates at Linz prison to help them respond correctly to the question "What have you been doing in the last few months?" during job interviews. 18 men took part, who worked on losing their shyness in this type of interview and recognizing their strengths. Writing workshops were also held.