Job initiative in Upper Austria
Job application training for young “Häfn” inmates
The prison sentence has been served, the prison can be left - but how do you manage to regain a foothold in society? To make it possible for former "Häfn" inmates to return to the job market, the Chamber of Labor supported a project in the Linz correctional facility that aims to take away the fear of job interviews.
This "match" is a major concern for entrepreneurs: employees' desire for a good work-life balance versus demographic change and the resulting sharp rise in demand for workers. The shortage of skilled workers is becoming ever greater: in April alone, there were 1548 unfilled apprenticeship positions in Upper Austria according to the Public Employment Service.
The Chamber of Labor is countering this with initiatives to support young people: The AK training fund, for which Timna Reisenberger is the project manager, is endowed with 3.5 million euros until the end of the year.
The money flows into pilot projects that contribute to the successful completion of educational paths and successful entry into the labor market. There is also a focus on so-called disadvantaged groups, such as people in prison.
18 men took part
As part of the HäfnAusBlicke project run by the PolitCom association, job application training was therefore carried out with young inmates at Linz prison to help them respond correctly to the question "What have you been doing in the last few months?" during job interviews. 18 men took part, who worked on losing their shyness in this type of interview and recognizing their strengths. Writing workshops were also held.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.