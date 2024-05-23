Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fivers handball players

“We remain stubborn and defiant on our path”

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 09:00

The Fivers handball team reached the semi-finals of the league for the 19th time in a row this season. However, Linz was the last stop there. However, manager Thomas Menzl knows that the team from Margot is something very special and explains what makes his club so special.

comment0 Kommentare

"Of course that hurts." Thomas Menzl, manager of the Fivers handball team, makes no secret of the fact that although they are very proud to be the only team to have reached the league semi-finals for the 19th time in a row, they would have liked more. Now the season ended with a bitter 30:32 defeat in Linz on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Menzl is already looking to the future. (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Thomas Menzl is already looking to the future.
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

But as he licks his physical and psychological wounds, it is striking how special the young squad's semi-final appearance was and still is: "We were the only team to do without legionnaires and have the youngest goalkeeping duo in the entire league." In addition, the Margargentens send one or more players abroad every year. Marc Andre Haunold left the club for Germany during the season, while national team winger Eric Damböck tearfully bid farewell to Switzerland.

Eric Damböck (right) goes to Switzerland. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Eric Damböck (right) goes to Switzerland.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Another bloodletting, but the "Gallic village" of Margareten will not be deterred: "We will remain stubbornly and defiantly on our path and keep the Austrian players' flags flying high in the league." Even in the coming season, preparations for which are already underway.

Atzgersdorf's women are still in the running for the title. They are trailing 0:1 in the best-of-3 final series against Hypo NÖ and would like to level the score with a home win tomorrow (20:20, live on ORF Sport +).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf