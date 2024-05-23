“We remain stubborn and defiant on our path”

But as he licks his physical and psychological wounds, it is striking how special the young squad's semi-final appearance was and still is: "We were the only team to do without legionnaires and have the youngest goalkeeping duo in the entire league." In addition, the Margargentens send one or more players abroad every year. Marc Andre Haunold left the club for Germany during the season, while national team winger Eric Damböck tearfully bid farewell to Switzerland.