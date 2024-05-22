“Archaeological sensation”: mammoths in the wine cellar

At least three animals

Archaeologists Thomas Einwögerer and Hannah Parow-Souchon have since uncovered several layers containing the remains of the gigantic Ice Age animals. They are likely to be the bones of at least three animals. "Such a dense layer of mammoth bones is rare. It is the first time that we have been able to investigate something like this in Austria using modern methods," said Parow-Souchon, head of the excavation, which was funded by the Federal Monuments Office and the province of Lower Austria.