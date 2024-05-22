Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Massive malnutrition

Child (3) dead in Tyrol: parents suspected of murder

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 14:17

Death drama surrounding a three-year-old child in Ebbs in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. The boy was found dead in his parents' apartment on Monday. An autopsy revealed that he was severely malnourished. An investigation was launched against the parents on suspicion of murder.

comment0 Kommentare

On Whit Monday, shortly before 10.30 a.m., the police were informed of a deceased three-year-old child in the district of Kufstein. "When the police patrol arrived at the home address, the child's parents and the emergency services were already there and could only determine that the boy had died," the police reported on Wednesday.

As the "Krone" learned, the tragedy took place in the municipality of Ebbs.

Zitat Icon

According to the preliminary autopsy results, the child died due to severe malnutrition.

Die Tiroler Polizei

Autopsy of the child's body
On Tuesday, the child's body was autopsied at the Innsbruck coroner's office. "According to the preliminary autopsy results, the child died due to severe malnutrition," said the investigators.

Parents were arrested
The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against the parents (25 and 26 years old, both locals) on suspicion of murder and ordered their arrest.

Zitat Icon

Due to their state of mental emergency, the parents were initially still undergoing inpatient treatment.

Hansjörg Mayr, Sprecher der Innsbrucker Staatsanwaltschaft

As Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, explained to the "Krone" newspaper, the parents were finally arrested on Wednesday afternoon. "Due to their state of mental emergency, the two were initially still undergoing inpatient treatment", Mayr said. The suspects have not yet been questioned.

The child had apparently starved to death. It must be assumed that it was "inadequately nourished by the parents over a longer period of time" and that they "accepted the death of the child", Mayr continued.

Other children in the care of child and youth welfare services
Three other children of the couple (aged 1, 3 and 6) are in the care of child and youth welfare services. According to Mayr, they are not suffering from malnutrition.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf