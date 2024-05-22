Massive malnutrition
Child (3) dead in Tyrol: parents suspected of murder
Death drama surrounding a three-year-old child in Ebbs in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. The boy was found dead in his parents' apartment on Monday. An autopsy revealed that he was severely malnourished. An investigation was launched against the parents on suspicion of murder.
On Whit Monday, shortly before 10.30 a.m., the police were informed of a deceased three-year-old child in the district of Kufstein. "When the police patrol arrived at the home address, the child's parents and the emergency services were already there and could only determine that the boy had died," the police reported on Wednesday.
As the "Krone" learned, the tragedy took place in the municipality of Ebbs.
According to the preliminary autopsy results, the child died due to severe malnutrition.
Autopsy of the child's body
On Tuesday, the child's body was autopsied at the Innsbruck coroner's office. "According to the preliminary autopsy results, the child died due to severe malnutrition," said the investigators.
Parents were arrested
The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation against the parents (25 and 26 years old, both locals) on suspicion of murder and ordered their arrest.
Due to their state of mental emergency, the parents were initially still undergoing inpatient treatment.
As Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office, explained to the "Krone" newspaper, the parents were finally arrested on Wednesday afternoon. "Due to their state of mental emergency, the two were initially still undergoing inpatient treatment", Mayr said. The suspects have not yet been questioned.
The child had apparently starved to death. It must be assumed that it was "inadequately nourished by the parents over a longer period of time" and that they "accepted the death of the child", Mayr continued.
Other children in the care of child and youth welfare services
Three other children of the couple (aged 1, 3 and 6) are in the care of child and youth welfare services. According to Mayr, they are not suffering from malnutrition.
